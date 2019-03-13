Traffic

5 Freeway crash involving overturned big rig snarls southbound traffic in Anaheim: WATCH LIVE

EMBED <>More Videos

At least one person was killed Wednesday morning in a crash involving an overturned semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Anaheim that prompted the closure of all southbound lanes for more than two hours, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly before 3 a.m. near Euclid Street, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

Whether any other vehicles were involved was not immediately known.

One southbound lane was reopened shortly before 5 a.m., the CHP said.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
traffic
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom plans to halt executions in California
String of burglaries target Malibu, Hollywood Hills homes
At least 3 injured in Hollywood after scaffolding falls
LIST: SoCal people charged in alleged college admissions scam
VIDEO: Man steals perfumes from Seal Beach store
Experts explain a better strategy for waking up refreshed
Sinking South Pasadena home prompts evacuations
Show More
Newport Beach man at center of college cheating scandal
Long Beach man was among victims of Ethiopia plane crash
University admissions fraud case worries independent college counselors
'Dumbo' flies into Hollywood with circus-themed premiere
UCLA coach, USC workers among dozens accused in college admission scam
More TOP STORIES News