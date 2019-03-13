5 Freeway crash involving overturned big rig snarls southbound traffic in Anaheim: WATCH LIVE

At least one person was killed Wednesday morning in a crash involving an overturned semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Anaheim that prompted the closure of all southbound lanes for more than two hours, authorities said.The crash was reported shortly before 3 a.m. near Euclid Street, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.Whether any other vehicles were involved was not immediately known.One southbound lane was reopened shortly before 5 a.m., the CHP said.The cause of the incident is under investigation.