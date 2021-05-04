Traffic

405 Freeway: Fatal crash leaves 2 cars overturned in Hawthorne, forcing closure of all NB lanes

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) -- A fatal crash on the 405 Freeway in Hawthorne on Tuesday morning left two vehicles overturned and prompted the closure of all northbound lanes, authorities said.

The collision, involving a Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro, happened shortly after 3 a.m. near El Segundo Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers and firefighter-paramedics arrived at the scene to find both vehicles on their sides, a CHP incident log said. News video from AIR7 HD showed a body covered by a sheet near the right shoulder.

An unconscious male was found unconscious inside the Mustang, the Highway Patrol said. An update on that person's condition was not immediately available.

All northbound traffic was being diverted from the 405 to the 105 Freeway as crews worked to clear the two cars from the crash site.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

