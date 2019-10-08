Fatal crash on northbound 405 Freeway closes lanes, leads to slowdown on both sides

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fatal crash on the northbound 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass led to major slowdown on southbound side Tuesday.The crash involving a semi-truck happened at 4 a.m. near the Getty Center Drive exit.Traffic could be seen backing up for miles on the 405 Freeway southbound as a result of the incident.From Air7HD, debris could be seen spewed across several lanes.Lane closures were expected for an unknown duration.