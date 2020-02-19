Fatal crash shuts down multiple lanes on westbound 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park

BALDWIN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fatal crash in Baldwin Park shut down multiple lanes on the westbound 10 Freeway Wednesday morning, authorities said.The crash occurred shortly after 4 a.m. near Baldwin Park Boulevard, blocking four lanes on the westbound side, the California Highway Patrol said.At least one person was dead in the crash that involved three vehicles. The identity of the victim was not known.AIR7 HD showed only one lane open.It was not immediately known what led to the crash.CHP said the four lanes would be shut down for an unknown duration.