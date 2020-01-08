Traffic

Fatal crash shuts down multiples lanes on NB 405 Freeway in Hawthorne

LAWNDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A fatal crash shut down multiple lanes on the northbound 405 Freeway in Hawthorne Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 9:45 p.m. at the Rosecrans Avenue exit, and prompted all northbound lanes to close temporarily.

At least one person was dead, according to the California Highway Patrol. It was not immediately known what caused the crash.

Aerial footage from AIR7 HD showed a major backup as one lane was open.

It was unclear when all lanes would reopen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichawthornelos angeles countyfatal crash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iran launches missiles at Iraq air bases housing US troops: officials
Ukrainian plane crashes near Tehran, killing all on board: Iranian official
USC program studies how to provide healthcare to homeless
Mock election prepares OC voters for new voting system
Teacher honored for her actions during Saugus HS shooting
Girl's mouth catches on fire during dental procedure
Disneyland offering ticket deal as new Star Wars ride opens
Show More
Ontario police warn of social media use after teen kidnapping
'Ugly Betty' creator Silvio Horta dead of apparent suicide
New supermarket opening in Watts
Death of 4-year-old Oxnard boy ruled accidental
Emotional farewell held for man who was a giant in the LAPD
More TOP STORIES News