Fatal crash shuts down multiples lanes on NB 405 Freeway in Hawthorne

LAWNDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A fatal crash shut down multiple lanes on the northbound 405 Freeway in Hawthorne Tuesday evening, authorities said.The crash happened at about 9:45 p.m. at the Rosecrans Avenue exit, and prompted all northbound lanes to close temporarily.At least one person was dead, according to the California Highway Patrol. It was not immediately known what caused the crash.Aerial footage from AIR7 HD showed a major backup as one lane was open.It was unclear when all lanes would reopen.