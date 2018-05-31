TRAFFIC

Fatal crash shuts down southbound 710 Freeway for hours in Long Beach

EMBED </>More Videos

All southbound lanes of the 710 Freeway in Long Beach were shut down for hours due to a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles Thursday.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
All southbound lanes of the 710 Freeway in Long Beach were shut down for hours due to a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles Thursday.

The crash was reported shortly after 5 a.m. near the Pacific Coast Highway exit.

Initially, authorities shut down just two southbound lanes, but all lanes were eventually shut down for the crash investigation. Caltrans called the incident a traffic fatality. Information on injuries was not immediately available.

Cars traveling southbound were taken off the freeway at PCH. The wreck did not appear to impact northbound traffic. Southbound traffic was backed up to at least Atlantic Boulevard.

The cause of the wreck was under investigation. All lanes were reopened around 9 a.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficroad closurecar crashtraffic delaytraffic accidentfreewayLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Stranded travelers ditch cars on 105 Fwy, climb fence to reach LAX
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Pasadena to consider using rental scooters
CHP officer tickets slow driver in fast lane
More Traffic
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News