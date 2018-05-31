All southbound lanes of the 710 Freeway in Long Beach were shut down for hours due to a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles Thursday.The crash was reported shortly after 5 a.m. near the Pacific Coast Highway exit.Initially, authorities shut down just two southbound lanes, but all lanes were eventually shut down for the crash investigation. Caltrans called the incident a traffic fatality. Information on injuries was not immediately available.Cars traveling southbound were taken off the freeway at PCH. The wreck did not appear to impact northbound traffic. Southbound traffic was backed up to at least Atlantic Boulevard.The cause of the wreck was under investigation. All lanes were reopened around 9 a.m.