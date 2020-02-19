Traffic

Fatal crash shuts down multiple lanes on westbound 10 Freeway for hours in Baldwin Park

BALDWIN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fatal crash in Baldwin Park shut down multiple lanes on the westbound 10 Freeway for hours Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred shortly after 4 a.m. near Baldwin Park Boulevard, blocking four lanes on the westbound side, the California Highway Patrol said.

At least one person was killed in the crash that involved three vehicles. The identity of the victim was not known.

AIR7 HD showed only one lane open.

It was not immediately known what led to the crash.

CHP said the four lanes would be shut down for an unknown duration. All lanes were reopened shortly before 7:30 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficlos angeleslos angeles countybaldwin parkfatal crashfreewayaccidentroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pop Smoke killed in shooting inside Hollywood Hills area home
SurveyUSA poll: Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders most likely to defeat Trump
Video: Long Beach police use baton to subdue suspect
Suspect in Amie Harwick murder released from jail on bond
San Bernardino County sheriff's program tackles homelessness
Democrats set for Nevada debate, first with Bloomberg
Man, 77, fights off would-be robber with boxing jabs
Show More
Sanders leads in latest ABC News/Washington Post poll
Off-duty officers on date night stop restaurant robbery
Santa Clarita man evacuated from ship in Japan has coronavirus
1 firefighter killed, 1 missing after fire at Central California library
Mission Viejo backyard excavated after bones found
More TOP STORIES News