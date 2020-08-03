All EB lanes of 210 Freeway in La Crescenta shut down after wrong-way crash leaves 2 dead

LA CRESCENTA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash in La Crescenta Monday morning, prompting the closure of all eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway.The crash was reported around 2:45 a.m. at Ocean View Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. At least one of the cars involved in the crash caught fire.An estimated reopening time for the eastbound lanes was not immediately available.