LAPD sounds alarm as deadly crashes increase on Southern California roadways

As the LAPD sees a dramatic increase in the amount of speeding tickets being handed out, there's also been a spike in deadly traffic crashes as people try to take advantage of Southern California's empty streets and freeways.
WATTS (KABC) -- Fewer cars on the road leading to an increase in speeds; and that's a deadly combination according to law enforcement. The LAPD is sounding the alarm about an uptick in deadly crashes on our Southern California roadways.

It's apparently a consequence of the lockdown. Speeders taking advantage of empty roads. But the results can be fatal.

"Our Message this morning is very simple: we need to slow down," said Captain John Pinto of the LAPD South Traffic Division.

LAPD officers say they've responded to many crashes this month, marking a spike in traffic fatalities compared to this time last year.

"As we progressed through this Covid pandemic and we've kind of relaxed the stay at home orders and the businesses have opened, the traffic on the streets of Los Angeles has increased," said Deputy Chief Blake Chow of LAPD's Transit Services Bureau.

Chow considers this a "re-acclimation period." But with deadly crashes on the rise throughout the city, police and the no profit "Streets are for everyone" are working to raise awareness.

"Too many people are dying on the streets right now," said Damian Kevitt of Streets are for Everyone. "One person dying is too many."

"Put down the cell phone, slow down, obey the laws," said Captain John Pinto of LAPD's South Traffic Division.
