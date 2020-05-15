Traffic

LAPD sounds alarm as deadly crashes increase on Southern California roadways

As the LAPD sees a dramatic increase in the amount of speeding tickets being handed out, there's also been a spike in deadly traffic crashes as people try to take advantage of Southern California's empty streets and freeways.
By
WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fewer cars on the road are leading to an increase in speeds, and that's a deadly combination according to law enforcement. The LAPD is sounding the alarm about an uptick in deadly crashes on our Southern California roadways.

It's apparently a consequence of the lockdown. Speeders taking advantage of empty roads, but the results can be fatal.

"Our Message this morning is very simple: we need to slow down," said Capt. John Pinto of the LAPD South Traffic Division.

MORE: Increase in tickets to extreme speeders amid COVID-19 shutdown, CHP says
EMBED More News Videos

CHP is cracking down on speeding after seeing drivers going too fast on empty California freeways during the coronavirus pandemic.


LAPD officers say they've responded to too many crashes this month, marking a spike in traffic fatalities compared to this time last year.

"As we progressed through this COVID pandemic and we've kind of relaxed the stay-at-home orders and the businesses have opened, the traffic on the streets of Los Angeles has increased," said Deputy Chief Blake Chow of LAPD's Transit Services Bureau.

Chow considers this a "re-acclimation period." But with deadly crashes on the rise throughout the city, police and the no profit "Streets are for Everyone" are working to raise awareness.

"Too many people are dying on the streets right now," said Damian Kevitt of Streets are for Everyone. "One person dying is too many."

"Put down the cellphone, slow down, obey the laws," said Pinto.


Want to see mobility data in a larger window? Click here
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficwattslos angeleslos angeles countycar crashticketslapdcoronavirusspeedingspeed limit
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge orders relocation of homeless living under LA freeways
East LA burger joint changes operation amid pandemic
Los Angeles beaches reopen and here are the rules
Thunderbirds fly over SoCal saluting front line workers
Autopsy: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash had no alcohol, drugs
COVID updates: Daily briefings from state, local officials
How to get unemployment benefits in CA during COVID-19
Show More
Democrats push $3T HEROES Act coronavirus relief bill toward House OK
6.4-magnitude earthquake hits Nevada, felt in parts of CA
Online resource helps parents of special needs children
Viral therapy dog gives helping paw with virtual hospital visits amid COVID-19
Still haven't received a stimulus check? Try visiting this page
More TOP STORIES News