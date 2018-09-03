TRAFFIC

Fiery multi-vehicle crash on 10 Freeway in West Covina forces closure of multiple lanes

A fiery crash multi-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway in West Covina on Monday morning forced the complete closure of all eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes, authorities said.

Details of possible injuries were not immediately known.

The collision, involving a big rig, sedan and pickup truck, occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. near Citrus Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
