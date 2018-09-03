TRAFFIC

Fiery multi-vehicle crash on 10 Freeway in West Covina forces hourslong lane closures

(Rachel Gonzales/Facebook)

By ABC7.com staff
WEST COVINA, Ca. (KABC) --
A fiery multi-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway in West Covina on Monday morning forced an hourslong closure of all eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol reopened all the lanes hours later. Details of possible injuries were not immediately known.

The collision, involving a semi-truck, a sedan and an overturned pickup truck, occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. near Citrus Street, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

One of the vehicles was engulfed in flames after striking a pole on the center divider.


Crews worked to contain fuel that spilled near one of the burned-out vehicles.

Eastbound traffic was backed up as far as Azusa Avenue. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., all eastbound lanes were reopened as well as the two westbound lanes.

The cause of the crash was unknown.
