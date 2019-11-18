The westbound 60 freeway is shut down for the final time this year as one part of the 60 Swarm officially comes to an end.
Portions of the freeway have been closed intermittently over the course of four months as crews replaced degraded slabs of pavement.
Officials say the work has gone twice as fast thanks to the closures - and are happy to have the freeway open for the holidays.
They also noted more closures may be needed in 2020, but no dates have been discussed yet.
Final 60 Swarm freeway closure held as pavement repair project concludes
