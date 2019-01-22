TRAFFIC

Firefighters rescue trapped driver after tractor trailer, asphalt truck crash in Wilmington

Firefighters successfully extricated a man from the cab of a tractor trailer after the vehicle and an asphalt truck collided on a street in Wilmington.

By ABC7.com staff
WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Firefighters on Tuesday morning successfully extricated a man from a tractor trailer after the vehicle and an asphalt truck collided on a street in Wilmington, officials said.

The collision happened about 3:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Alameda Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

In an initial statement, the agency said it anticipated a "prolonged extrication operation due to the complexity of safely removing the vehicle from around the patient."

News video from the scene showed several LAFD personnel pulling the driver from the vehicle's mangled front cab on a stretcher. He was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash was unknown.
