Traffic

Flying ladder smashes into windshield on Las Vegas highway

LAS VEGAS -- A driver in Las Vegas had the fright of her life and it was caught on camera.

A ladder hit her windshield as she was driving on the highway.

Video obtained by KTNV-TV shows the ladder go airborne seconds after a van in front of the vehicle drove over it.

Madi Nelson said she was just about to take an exit when it happened.

"From across the right lane, the ladder kind of rolls and everyone else kind of rolls over it. I was in the far left lane, so I was just able to get over to the emergency lane. I threw my hazards on and I was just trying to figure out what just happened," Nelson said.

Nelson said the worst part is that she's a college student and can't afford the repairs.

She said it would be nice if the person who owns the ladder comes forward.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficinstagram storiesu.s. & worldtrafficcrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News