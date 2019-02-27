TRAFFIC

Fullerton: 2 women hospitalized after car slams into building, ignites fire

Two women were taken to hospitals after the car in which they were traveling slammed into an ophthalmologist's office in Fullerton, igniting a fire in the building. (OC Hawk)

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) --
Two women were taken to hospitals after the car in which they were traveling slammed into an ophthalmologist's office Wednesday morning in Fullerton, igniting a fire in the building.

The crash happened near the intersection of Brookhurst Street and West Orangethorp Avenue, where a good Samaritan said he helped the women get out of the wrecked vehicle.

The driver and passenger were said to be speaking and walking unassisted before they were hospitalized.

Firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze.

The car was later towed from the location. The cause of the collision was under investigation.
