FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) --Two women were taken to hospitals after the car in which they were traveling slammed into an ophthalmologist's office Wednesday morning in Fullerton, igniting a fire in the building.
The crash happened near the intersection of Brookhurst Street and West Orangethorp Avenue, where a good Samaritan said he helped the women get out of the wrecked vehicle.
The driver and passenger were said to be speaking and walking unassisted before they were hospitalized.
#BREAKING: car crashed into this business on Fullerton and Brookhurst. Happened around 2:30am. Waiting to get more details from fire department on scene. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/lwBBRzvVae— Anabel Muñoz (@abc7anabel) February 27, 2019
Firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze.
The car was later towed from the location. The cause of the collision was under investigation.