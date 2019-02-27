#BREAKING: car crashed into this business on Fullerton and Brookhurst. Happened around 2:30am. Waiting to get more details from fire department on scene. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/lwBBRzvVae — Anabel Muñoz (@abc7anabel) February 27, 2019

Two women were taken to hospitals after the car in which they were traveling slammed into an ophthalmologist's office Wednesday morning in Fullerton, igniting a fire in the building.The crash happened near the intersection of Brookhurst Street and West Orangethorp Avenue, where a good Samaritan said he helped the women get out of the wrecked vehicle.The driver and passenger were said to be speaking and walking unassisted before they were hospitalized.Firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze.The car was later towed from the location. The cause of the collision was under investigation.