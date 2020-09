EMBED >More News Videos Cafablanca is a donation-based, social justice-focused mobile espresso cart that's popping up around Southern California.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- After seven years of construction, the Gerald Desmond Bridge replacement at the Port of Long Beach is nearly complete!The port says the billion-dollar bridge was needed to accommodate the big cargo ships coming into the area.The new bridge is over 200 feet tall and nearly 9,000 feet long -- and has been tested to withstand earthquakes and hurricane force winds.It's scheduled to open in mid-October, and there won't be a toll to cross it.