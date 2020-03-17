Traffic

Grapevine closes as heavy storm moves in to SoCal

Heavy snow falls on the Grapevine in the Castaic area.

By ABC7.com staff
GRAPEVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- As a heavy winter storm moves into Southern California, the CHP has shut down traffic through the Grapevine.

CHP officers shut down the southbound side of the 5 Freeway at Grapevine Road in Kern County and the northbound side at Parker Road in Castaic.
The CHP started holding traffic around 5 p.m. and then implemented a full shutdown by about 5:45 p.m. Drivers who were stuck in the area were being escorted off the freeway.

Southern California is expecting a heavy storm Monday and Tuesday, bringing more than a foot of snow to some mountain areas and at least 1-2 inches of rain to lower-lying communities.
