Grapevine closes as heavy storm moves in to SoCal

GRAPEVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- As a heavy winter storm moves into Southern California, the CHP has shut down traffic through the Grapevine.CHP officers shut down the southbound side of the 5 Freeway at Grapevine Road in Kern County and the northbound side at Parker Road in Castaic.[Ads /]The CHP started holding traffic around 5 p.m. and then implemented a full shutdown by about 5:45 p.m. Drivers who were stuck in the area were being escorted off the freeway.Southern California is expecting a heavy storm Monday and Tuesday, bringing more than a foot of snow to some mountain areas and at least 1-2 inches of rain to lower-lying communities.