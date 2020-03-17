Traffic

Grapevine reopens as storm continues to move through SoCal

By ABC7.com staff
GRAPEVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- As a heavy winter storm moves into Southern California, traffic through the Grapevine is expected to be slow-moving and could be halted at times over the next two days.

Monday night, the CHP shut down traffic through the Grapevine for more than an hour as the storm began.
CHP officers shut down the southbound side of the 5 Freeway at Grapevine Road in Kern County and the northbound side at Parker Road in Castaic.
The CHP started holding traffic around 5 p.m. and then implemented a full shutdown by about 5:45 p.m. Drivers who were stuck in the area were being escorted off the freeway.
But conditions later cleared up and CHP officers had both sides of the freeway open again by 8 p.m.

Drivers who have to use the Tejon Pass are advised to use caution and expect delays as the rain and snow continue over the next several days. At least a foot or more of snow is expected in mountain communities, while the lower-lying communities could see several inches of rain Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Related topics:
trafficcastaiclos angeles countychpsnowroad closure
