The Hermosa Beach City Council has voted to extend parking enforcement to 2 a.m.Previously parking was free after 12 a.m.The new hours will affect meters on Pier Avenue and at Lot B located behind the Bijou building.The new times won't take effect until the city updates the meters. That will cost $3,000 and take a few weeks.The new hours will bring in an estimated $200,000 to the city's coffers.