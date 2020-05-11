Traffic

High-speed Houston police chase ends in arrest

HOUSTON, Texas -- A high speed police chase turned into a tense arrest as officers with guns drawn surrounded a suspect's car on Houston's south side, on Reed Road near Highway 288.

The pursuit started in the southwest Houston just after 1 p.m., and at one point was along Highway 288 near Holly Hall, before moving through downtown Houston.

The suspect then jumped on East Loop southbound, approaching the Ship Channel bridge.

The driver later cut across the grassy area, leaving the I-610 main lanes and racing off down MLK Boulevard.

Along the South Loop near Kirby Drive, the driver smashed into some traffic barrels, but kept going with officers in pursuit.

The driver changed directions repeatedly, and often ended up back on the South Loop.

SEE ALSO: Officers take down 4 suspects after wild chase on SH-288
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonpolice chasecar chasefreewaytraffic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom: Western states requesting $1 trillion in federal aid
When will Clorox wipes again be plentiful in stores?
LIVE: LA County officials provide coronavirus update
Brawl at Van Huys Target caught on video
COVID-19 deaths in CA projected to rise higher than earlier prediction
Pres. Trump discusses coronavirus testing: WATCH LIVE
AP source: MLB owners approve plan to start season in July
Show More
LA County beaches may reopen as early as Wednesday
COVID-19: LA County reports 18 new deaths, 484 additional cases
Procession held for Newport Beach police detective
Officer describes dramatic rescue of CA hiker trapped in whirlpool
'Seinfeld' actor and legendary comedian Jerry Stiller dies
More TOP STORIES News