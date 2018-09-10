Most northbound and southbound lanes of a major Southern California roadway were shut down in Topanga early Monday after a hit-and-run driver struck a power pole.Motorists were stuck in a traffic mess along Topanga Canyon Boulevard at Entrada Road, which is in the middle of Pacific Coast Highway and the 101 Freeeway.A single car heading northbound on Topanga Canyon hit the power pole shortly before midnight and caused it to fall over. Officials said the driver fled the scene and remains at large.By midday, Southern California Edison officials said about a dozen customers were without power due to the incident.Topanga Canyon Boulevard is one of the main thoroughfares between the San Fernando Valley and Pacific Coast Highway and back. The stop-and-go traffic is expected to take at least 18 hours as crews repair the damage done at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol and Edison.The backup will impact hundreds of motorists throughout the day, but CHP crews are helping drivers get around the area."They can take Old Topanga Canyon to Mulholland Highway and then Mulholland Highway to Mulholland Drive, which essentially will get you back to Topanga Canyon Boulevard. You can bypass, you know, the flagging and the stop-and-go traffic," explained CHP Officer Weston Haver.CHP officials also urge motorists to avoid the boulevard altogether at least until Tuesday morning.