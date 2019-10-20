Hit-and-run driver fatally strikes innocent motorist after running red light in North Hills, LAPD says

NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was killed Sunday morning when her car was struck by a hit-and-run driver who ran a red light in North Hills, authorities said.According to Los Angeles police, the driver of a white pickup truck was traveling southbound on Balboa Boulevard shortly before 5:30 a.m. when it collided with a gray sedan that was heading eastbound on Lassen Street.The driver of the truck fled the scene on foot, the LAPD said. A description of that person was not available.The woman inside the sedan died at the scene, investigators said. She was not immediately identified.