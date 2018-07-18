TRAFFIC

Hollywood Bowl surrounding streets closing for test program

Starting Wednesday night, a test program went into effect to try to ease traffic congestion around the Hollywood Bowl during show nights. (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Starting Wednesday night, a test program went into effect to try to ease traffic congestion around the Hollywood Bowl during show nights.

On four nights over the next two months, Camrose Drive and Milner Road will be closed at Highland Avenue, just south of the bowl.

The pilot program comes after a major traffic problem in the area attributed to people using mobile traffic apps to find alternate routes. The extra traffic clogs streets in the neighborhood, according to city residents.

"A lot of Uber and Lyft drivers, a lot of people who don't live in the neighborhood," area resident Eben Davidson said. "We have kids. A lot of blind turns, so people can speed around them and we're constantly telling people to slow down."

The closures took place for the first time Wednesday night, when singer Seal performed. The other dates are Aug. 5, Aug. 9 and Sept. 10 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Not everyone is in favor of the closures, however.

"It means I can't get home very well," resident Vera Vanguard said. "I'm coming from work and then I have to drive all the way around and I'm sitting in traffic for an extra half-hour."

Area residents will need to enter their neighborhoods from Franklin Ave and other entry points. Several alternative entry points into the neighborhoods will be staffed, and signage will be posted.

If it is determined that the test closures successfully reduce Hollywood Bowl traffic, they could become a permanent policy.

For more information on the closures, click here.
