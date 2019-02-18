The closure is expected to last until about 8 or 9 a.m., according to District 8.
The Caltrans district warned commuters to "find a warm place to pull off and hold on place."
I-15 at Nevada Stateline closed in both directions due to multiple accidents related to snow/ice conditions. Estimated time of opening is 2 to 3 hours. Find a warm place to pull off and hold on place. #caltrans8— Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) February 18, 2019
The closure is in place at Sloan Road and Rose Parkway. Drivers were urged to exit Primm in Nevada.
I-15 closed at Nevada Stateline. Hold in place at Primm. #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/9TQ0JqPANM— Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) February 18, 2019
Meantime, the 5 Freeway over the Grapevine began to reopen on Monday after icy roads caused several traffic collisions in the Lebec area.