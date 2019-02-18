TRAFFIC

I-15 at Nevada-California stateline closed due to snow-related crashes

A camera shows traffic on the 15 Freeway at the Nevada-California stateline on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.

By ABC7.com staff
The 15 Freeway at the Nevada-California stateline is closed in both directions Monday due to multiple crashes related to snow and ice conditions, Caltrans said.

The closure is expected to last until about 8 or 9 a.m., according to District 8.

The Caltrans district warned commuters to "find a warm place to pull off and hold on place."



The closure is in place at Sloan Road and Rose Parkway. Drivers were urged to exit Primm in Nevada.


Meantime, the 5 Freeway over the Grapevine began to reopen on Monday after icy roads caused several traffic collisions in the Lebec area.
Interstate 5 through the Grapevine was closed Sunday night for hours due to heavy snow and several traffic collisions.

