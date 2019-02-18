TRAFFIC

I-15 at Nevada-California stateline back open after snow-related crashes prompted closure

A camera shows traffic on the 15 Freeway at the Nevada-California stateline on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.

By ABC7.com staff
The 15 Freeway at the Nevada-California stateline is back open in both directions after multiple crashes related to snow and ice conditions prompted an hourslong closure, Caltrans said.

The four-hour closure was lifted shortly after 10 a.m.

The Caltrans District 8 had warned commuters to "find a warm place to pull off and hold on place."



The closure happened at Sloan Road and Rose Parkway. Drivers were urged to exit Primm in Nevada.


Meantime, the 5 Freeway over the Grapevine began to reopen on Monday after icy roads caused several traffic collisions in the Lebec area.
Interstate 5 through the Grapevine was closed Sunday night for hours due to heavy snow and several traffic collisions.

