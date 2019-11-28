Traffic

Grapevine section of 5 Freeway shut down amid heavy snow on Thanksgiving

LEBEC, Calif. (KABC) -- Interstate 5 over the Grapevine has been closed Thursday morning due to heavy snow as a Thanksgiving storm continues hitting the area, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol ordered the shut down of both directions of the freeway shortly before 4:40 a.m.

Authorities with Caltrans said it will assist vehicles already on the pass to the other side and then clear the roadway. It was not immediately known when lanes will open.

Motorists are urged to use the 101 Freeway as an alternative and Highway 14 to the 58 to avoid any mountain passes that may shut down.

The CHP posted a Grapevine detour map on their Facebook page.



The storm that landed Wednesday was expected to impact the heavily traveled mountain passes, including along the Grapevine, with snow and potentially icy roads creating dangerous driving conditions through Friday.

California High Patrol officers escorted drivers through the Grapevine for several hours amid heavy snowfall Wednesday morning.
