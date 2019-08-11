IE's '60 Swarm' freeway closure ends early this weekend, lanes reopen

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- The eastbound lanes of the 60 freeway reopened Sunday afternoon, hours ahead of schedule for this weekend's "60 Swarm" construction work.The 60 has been closing every weekend through Sept. 9 while Caltrans performs road paving and other projects. The lane closures are normally scheduled to last until 5 a.m. Monday.But this weekend, the CHP announced just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday that the eastbound lanes had reopened.The 60 Swarm project involves closing the eastbound 60 between Interstate 15 and the 60-91-215 junction in Riverside.There will also be partial closures during week nights, but only after rush hour.Caltrans recommends drivers use the 10 or the 91 as alternate routes. Some of the roads deep in the closure area aren't big enough to handle all the traffic, so officials are urging people not to use side streets as a detour.The project costs about $130 million, with $17 million being funded by the gas tax.