Inglewood exploring feasibility of elevated transit system

Inglewood is looking into building a people-mover.The city will explore the feasibility of a 1.8-mile elevated transit system to bring commuters to the Forum, the new NFL stadium and possible new Los Angeles Clippers arena.The people-mover would tie into the future Metro Crenshaw/LAX light-rail transit station.Each venue along Prairie Avenue would have its own stop. According to a city report, the proposed people-mover would be automated and take 13 minutes for a round trip.The cost would be more than $600 million to build and $18 million a year to operate. The city says the people-mover would carry up to 2.6 million riders annually.The environmental impact report on the project won't be ready until late 2019.