CANCELED SIGALERT AT WB SR-60 JEO SANTA ANITA BLVD, ROADWAY CLEAR — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) April 19, 2019

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- An injury collision in El Monte on Friday morning led to the closure of the westbound 60 Freeway for more than an hour, the California Highway Patrol said.CHP officers responded to the crash site, near Santa Anita Avenue, shortly before 4 a.m., according to a Highway Patrol incident log.The number and extent of injuries were not immediately clear.All lanes were reopened just after 5:30 a.m., the CHP said in a tweet.The cause of the crash was unknown.