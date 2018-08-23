TRAFFIC

Irvine crash: 10-vehicle pileup on SB 5 Fwy leaves 1 dead, 8 hospitalized

A multi-vehicle crash on the 5 Freeway in Irvine on Thursday morning left one woman dead and either other people hospitalized, authorities said.

The pileup, involving 10 vehicles, occurred about 1:30 a.m. and prompted the shutdown of all southbound lanes at Alton Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Firefighters at the scene were working to extricate the deceased woman's body from her vehicle.

The cause of the incident was not immediately known.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
