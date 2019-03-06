Traffic

101 Freeway crash: Jackknifed big rig prompts closure of northbound 101 Freeway in Calabasas

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- A jackknifed big rig prompted the closure of the northbound 101 Freeway in Calabasas as motorists navigated a slick morning commute Wednesday.

The wreck occurred on the northbound lanes between Parkway Calabasas and Las Virgenes Road around 5:30 a.m.


California Highway Patrol shut down all northbound lanes near the scene of the crash.

The duration of the closure was not immediately known.

Meantime, another crash on the northbound 101 Freeway shut down multiple lanes near De Soto Avenue a short time later, causing backups in the Woodland Hills area. The duration of this closure was unclear as well.
