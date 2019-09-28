LA drivers may have to pay to drive certain roads to help alleviate congestion

A proposal to have Los Angelenos pay to drive on certain roadways to alleviate congestion is being considered.
The prospect is under consideration as part of a multi-million dollar Metropolitan Transportation Authority study to reduce traffic congestion around the county.
The money collected would be used to subsidize public transit. Metro says the "congestion relief pricing" would come with improvements to transit and other things, such as bike paths.
A similar program is under consideration in New York City.
