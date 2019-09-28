Traffic

LA drivers may have to pay to drive certain roads to help alleviate congestion

By ABC7.com staff
A proposal to have Los Angelenos pay to drive on certain roadways to alleviate congestion is being considered.

The prospect is under consideration as part of a multi-million dollar Metropolitan Transportation Authority study to reduce traffic congestion around the county.

The money collected would be used to subsidize public transit. Metro says the "congestion relief pricing" would come with improvements to transit and other things, such as bike paths.

A similar program is under consideration in New York City.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficlos angeleslos angeles countytraffic
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PCH shut down in Malibu following fatal crash
1 student hospitalized, 1 arrested after Corona del Mar altercation
Average price of regular gas in SoCal jumps to $4
LAPD officer injured after crash with alleged DUI driver in DTLA
Snoop Dogg's 10-day-old grandson dies
Hundreds in Mar Vista hear success stories from the formerly homeless
How to tell which online pharmacies are legitimate
Show More
Muss & Frank Grill, Hollywood iconic eatery, turns 100
Suspect caught on video spray painting swastikas in San Pedro
Cruisin' for a Cure car show raises awareness for prostate cancer screenings
Singer uses music to connect with grandfather who has dementia
Santa Barbara boat fire: Exam doesn't find cause of fire
More TOP STORIES News