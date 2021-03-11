LA traffic: City has 2 of the most congested corridors in the US, study says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10384093" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Southern California traffic has been inching closer back to its normally clogged condition as an easing of the pandemic allows more businesses and schools to reopen.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Even with a reduction in driving caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Los Angeles had two of the worst traffic corridors in the nation last year and is ranked as the fifth most congested city in the United States, according to an annual study released Wednesday.Drivers on the Hollywood (101) Freeway to the Harbor (110) Freeway and the San Diego (405) Freeway to the Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway wasted 19 hours per year at peak hours in congestion, respectively, according to the 2020 Global Traffic Scorecard released by transportation analytics firm Inrix Inc.During the previous year, the Santa Ana (5) Freeway topped the list at 80 hours of daily delay but dropped completely out of the top 25 of 2020."COVID-19 has completely transformed when, where and how people move,'' said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at Inrix. "Government restrictions and the continued spread of the virus led to shifts in travel behavior seemingly overnight. Morning commutes in cities across the world went without delay as people reduced auto and transit travel to offices, schools, shopping centers and other public spaces.''Los Angeles moved up one slot in the rankings of the most congested urban areas in the country, with the average commuter in the L.A. metro area losing 45 hours per year to congestion, costing an average of $664 per driver in time lost, according to Inrix.The city ranked the 37th most congested city in the world, the study found. New York, with 100 hours lost due to congestion, ranked as the most congested city in the United States, followed by Philadelphia (94 hours) and Chicago (86 hours), despite a 28% to 40% drop in congestion from 2019.