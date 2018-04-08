TRAFFIC

LA Metro moving ahead with South Bay extension

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Metro is moving ahead with its planned South Bay extension, with $619 million from the Measure M sales tax, fueling the 4.6 miles of new track.


Both the Green and Crenshaw/LAX lines are to be extended to the new Torrance Transit Center.

Metro is considering two options for the route. One uses a historic freight rail right-of-way between downtown and the Port of Los Angeles. The other route goes down Hawthorne Boulevard along the west side of the South Bay Galleria.

Construction of the South Bay extension will happen over four years between 2026 and 2030.
Related Topics:
trafficmass transitLos AngelesLos Angeles County
