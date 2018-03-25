TRAFFIC

La Tuna Canyon Road reopening after mudslide

After being closed following a mudslide, La Tuna Canyon Road is reopening Sunday night. (KABC)

LA TUNA CANYON, Calif. (KABC) --
After being closed following a mudslide, La Tuna Canyon Road is reopening Sunday night.

The road was closed Thursday after a massive chunk of hillside - about 75 to 100 feet of it - gave way following this week's rainstorms.

Officials were concerned about the integrity of the road and closed it from the 8300 block to the 210 Freeway.

Engineers and geologists have examined the roadway and believe it has maintained its integrity. Crews were removing closure signs and K rails and reopening the road Sunday night.
