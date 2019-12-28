LAFD ambulance struck by taxi in Playa Vista; cab's 60-year-old passenger killed, officials say

PLAYA VISTA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 60-year-old female passenger in a taxi cab was killed Saturday morning when the vehicle struck a Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance in Playa Vista, the agency said.The collision occurred about 8:22 a.m. in the 13200 block of West Jefferson Boulevard as the ambulance was responding to an emergency call with its lights and sirens activated, the LAFD said in a statement.The firefighter-paramedics gave the woman medical assistance but were unable to revive her, the statement said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Her identity was not immediately released.The man who was driving the taxi and two LAFD firefighters were transported to a hospital "due to the mechanism of the collision" but were not seriously injured, the news release said.