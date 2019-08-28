Southbound lanes on 101 Freeway in Hollywood temporarily shut down after body found on roadway

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All lanes of the southbound 101 Freeway in Hollywood were temporarily closed Tuesday night after a body was found on the roadway.The California Highway Patrol issued a Sigalert for southbound lanes near Santa Monica Boulevard at about 9:20 p.m. after receiving a call regarding a pedestrian on the freeway.Los Angeles police said they received reports of a person running in and out of traffic. As officers attempted to stop the man and remove him away from traffic, he jumped over a railing and fell onto the freeway, according to police.Police said the man appeared to be under under the influence of alcohol.CHP said lanes would be blocked for at least an hour and later reopened two lanes at about 10:33 p.m.Police and CHP were at the scene investigating.