TRAFFIC

5-vehicle crash on 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills forces hourlong closure of all WB lanes

EMBED </>More Videos

A five-vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills prompted the California Highway Patrol to close all westbound lanes.

By ABC7.com staff
WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A five-vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills on Monday morning prompted the California Highway Patrol to close all westbound lanes for more than an hour.

The collision was reported about 4:38 a.m. near De Soto Avenue, according to a CHP incident log. Whether anyone was injured in the pileup was not immediately clear.

Debris was strewn across the freeway and traffic was backed up to Tampa Avenue in the aftermath of the crash. Commuters were urged to use Ventura Boulevard as an alternative route.

All lanes were reopened shortly after 6 a.m., the CHP said.

The cause of the incident is unknown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficCHPcalifornia highway patrolcrashHighway 101Woodland HillsSan Fernando ValleyLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Pedestrian struck, killed in Diamond Bar near 57 Freeway
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Stranded travelers ditch cars on 105 Fwy, climb fence to reach LAX
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
Pedestrian struck, killed in Diamond Bar near 57 Freeway
Former SoCal football player among 2 killed in Florida shooting
Video shows moments before deadly Jacksonville shooting
SoCal video gamers react to deadly Madden tournament shooting
Tanker truck driver killed in fiery 105 Freeway crash identified
More than 1K join family in honoring Mollie Tibbetts at funeral
Aramazd Andressian's attorney threatens suicide where boy's body was found
Playwright Neil Simon, creator of 'The Odd Couple,' dies at 91
Show More
Must-do experiences only in L.A.
What are competitive gaming tournaments?
6-year-old boy defending friend gets beat by bullies
Hawaii beats South Korea 3-0 to win Little League championship
Bush 43, Obama expected to speak at McCain's funeral
More News