A five-vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills on Monday morning prompted the California Highway Patrol to close all westbound lanes for more than an hour.The collision was reported about 4:38 a.m. near De Soto Avenue, according to a CHP incident log. Whether anyone was injured in the pileup was not immediately clear.Debris was strewn across the freeway and traffic was backed up to Tampa Avenue in the aftermath of the crash. Commuters were urged to use Ventura Boulevard as an alternative route.All lanes were reopened shortly after 6 a.m., the CHP said.The cause of the incident is unknown.