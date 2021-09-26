Pedestrian killed in Pico Union crash involving 2 speeding cars, LAPD says

PICO UNION, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pedestrian was killed in a crash involving two speeding cars Saturday night in Pico Union, authorities said.The crash occurred at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the area of Normandie Avenue and 15th Street, according to spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.A vehicle was traveling southbound on Normandie Avenue when it struck another vehicle that was going westbound on 15th Street, the LAPD said. The westbound vehicle then struck the pedestrian, who was standing on the southwest corner of the intersection.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.The drivers of both vehicles remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.