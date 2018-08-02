Laurel Canyon Blvd closed after Studio City water main break

💦💦💦 Yep, water still gushing down Laurel Canyon in Studio City following main break. #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/gzpnUB1U2k — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) August 2, 2018

Commuters in Studio City went through a rush hour nightmare Thursday morning after a water main break shut down traffic at one of the valley's busiest intersections.The southbound side of Laurel Canyon Boulevard between Mulholland Drive and Ventura Boulevard was expected to remain closed until at least noon or later due to the rupture. The northbound lanes, from Hollywood into Studio City, were back open shortly before 11 a.m.Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were working to repair the main and advised drivers to find alternate routes in the meantime.