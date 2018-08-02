Laurel Canyon Blvd open again after Studio City water main break

💦💦💦 Yep, water still gushing down Laurel Canyon in Studio City following main break. #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/gzpnUB1U2k — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) August 2, 2018

One of the valley's busiest intersections is open again after a water main break shut down traffic Thursday morning.The southbound side of Laurel Canyon Boulevard between Mulholland Drive and Ventura Boulevard has opened again after the rupture happened, which was reported at about 6 a.m. One lane in each direction is now open.The northbound lanes, from Hollywood into Studio City, were back open shortly before 11 a.m.Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were working to repair the main and advised drivers to find alternate routes in the meantime.The road buckled up and sent a rushing river of water down the hill. It was powerful enough that Annie Little lost her mail box."I'm assuming the water took it swiftly down the road," she said.Crews were able to stop the flow of water just after 9 a.m. It was then that the city decided to shut down Laurel Canyon Boulevard to break open the road and make necessary repairs.The extensive work may create possible issues for afternoon commuters as well.