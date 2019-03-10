405 Freeway closed in Sherman Oaks after tanker carrying 9,400 gallons of propane overturns

SIGALERT UPDATE IN SHERMAN OAKS: SB AND NB I-405 AT US-101 - ALL LANES BLOCKED, SB US-101 TRANS RD TO NB I-405 BLOCKED, AND NB US-101 TRANS RD TO NB I-405 BLOCKED FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A COLLISION — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) March 10, 2019

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A tanker truck hauling 9,400 gallons of liquid propane jackknifed and overturned Sunday morning on the 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks, prompting the closure of all lanes in both directions, authorities said.The solo-vehicle crash happened about 6:40 a.m. on the southbound side of the 405, between Burbank Boulevard and the 101 Freeway interchange. The driver, a 51-year-old man, was transported to a hospital as a precaution, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.The transition road from the westbound 101 to the northbound 405 was also shut down as crews worked to transfer the highly flammable propane to another tanker.According to a CHP incident log, the big rig slammed into the center divider, leaving chunks of concrete strewn across traffic lanes. Several vehicles sustained damage, including flat tires, due to the scattered debris.A caller reported that a fire erupted in the immediate aftermath of the crash, the Highway Patrol log said. However, a preliminary report from the Los Angeles Fire Department said no fire or fuel spill occurred.It was unclear when the freeway would be reopened, the CHP spokesman said.The cause of the collision is under investigation.