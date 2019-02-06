TRAFFIC

Baldwin Park crash: All NB lanes closed on 605 Freeway after multi-vehicle wreck - WATCH LIVE

By ABC7.com staff
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
A violent multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning prompted the closure of the 605 Freeway in both directions in Baldwin Park. Southbound lanes were later reopened.

At least four wrecked vehicles, one of which overturned, were seen at the location of the 5:30 a.m. pileup just south of the 10 Freeway.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured in the collision.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
