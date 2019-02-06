SIGALERT : I-605 JUST SOUTH OF I-10, N/B AND S/B LANES WILL BE BLOCKED FOR 1 HOUR DUE TO A TRAFFIC COLLISION — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) February 6, 2019

A violent multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning prompted the closure of the 605 Freeway in both directions in Baldwin Park. Northbound lanes were later reopened.At least four wrecked vehicles, one of which overturned, were seen at the location of the 5:30 a.m. pileup just south of the 10 Freeway.It was not immediately clear how many people were injured in the collision.