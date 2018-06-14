TRAFFIC

Long Beach to place limits on oversized vehicle parking

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Starting July 1, oversized vehicles will not be allowed to park on residential streets in Long Beach.


The ban applies to vehicles that are either 85 inches high, 80 inches wide or 22 feet long. The most common of these vehicles are RVs.

The ordinance is in response to complaints from residents who reported seeing large vehicles parked in front of their homes and businesses for weeks or even months at a time.

Residents will be able to acquire a free printable 72-hour parking permit from the city's website if they need to park their oversized vehicles on residential streets.

Owners will be limited to 20 permits per year. A two-week grace period will be granted to residents starting July 1.
