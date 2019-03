LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Crews are working to clean up after a water main break causes major flooding in Long Beach.The break happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Fifty to 100 feet of asphalt were destroyed as a result of all the water that poured into the roads.Southbound Studebaker was closed due to flooding, as well as on and off ramps to the 405 Freeway.