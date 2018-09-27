LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Tired of driving your car? Lyft is challenging residents in 35 cities across the country, including Los Angeles, to ditch their vehicle and ride with them for free for a month.
Starting Wednesday, people can sign up to be randomly selected to participate in the challenge. People have until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 30 to enter.
To sign up for the chance to be part of it, people are asked to go to ditchwithlyft.com. After participants are randomly selected, they will receive an email with details and a month's worth of transportation credits.
Those credits include: a $300 Lyft Shared ride credit, one month Zipcar membership and free activation plus a $100 drive credit, one month L.A. County EZ transit regional pass, one month BlueLA electric carshare (10 hours free) and one month LA Metro Bikeshare pass.
The official challenge starts Oct. 8 and ends Nov. 6.