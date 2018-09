Tired of driving your car? Lyft is challenging residents in 35 cities across the country, including Los Angeles, to ditch their vehicle and ride with them for free for a month.Starting Wednesday, people can sign up to be randomly selected to participate in the challenge. People have until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 30 to enter.To sign up for the chance to be part of it, people are asked to go to ditchwithlyft.com . After participants are randomly selected, they will receive an email with details and a month's worth of transportation credits.Those credits include: a $300 Lyft Shared ride credit, one month Zipcar membership and free activation plus a $100 drive credit, one month L.A. County EZ transit regional pass, one month BlueLA electric carshare (10 hours free) and one month LA Metro Bikeshare pass.The official challenge starts Oct. 8 and ends Nov. 6.