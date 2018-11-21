TRAFFIC

Man dies after jumping from freeway overpass in Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CNS) --
A man jumped to his death today from a freeway overcrossing in northern Long Beach, authorities said.

The man died at the scene about 8:45 a.m. at the transition from the Long Beach (710) Freeway to the Artesia (91) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The transition road from the eastbound 91 to the northbound 710 was closed while an investigation was conducted.

Authorities first went to the location about 6:30 a.m., when the pedestrian was spotted on the edge of the juncture of the two freeways, the CHP reported.

Information on the man's identity was not immediately known.
